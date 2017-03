× All severe thunderstorm warnings that were in effect for the Chicago Metro area have now expired – Gusty storms still moving through northwest Indiana

Strong and gusty thunderstorms are continuing to move east from the Chicago area into northwest Indiana and the should be clearing that area by about 2:30 am. Once the line of storms clears the area, the severe weather threat will be over.

A late storm report just in from Livingston indicates a large pine tree was downed at 1:06 am.