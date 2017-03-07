× ‘All Pink’ Starburst packs are coming in April

The fans spoke and Starburst listened.

The candy company will release packs of “All Pink” Starbursts in April. The fan-favorite flavor packages are limited edition.

“On social media we’re seeing people talk about pink Starburst more than any other flavor; there’s even a meme about being treated ‘like a Pink Starburst,’” Matt Montei, senior director of confections at Wrigley, told Mashable.

“The Pink conversation and fanfare has continued to grow so we decided to act.”

According to Mashable, the candy will be available at Walmart, Target, Walgreens and Amazon.