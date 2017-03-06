WGN’s Dean Richards responds to gay character controversy in ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By, Dean Richards

Over the weekend, there were several stories of a so-called "gay" moment in the live action remake of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."

The boycott by one theater in Alabama, and possibly one in Russia, have been from people who have not seen the film.

Well, I have seen it.

First and foremost, there is nothing sexual, nothing explicit, nor nothing that suggests any romantic relationship between anyone -- except "Beauty" and the "Beast" in this movie.

Some say the "gay moment" happens in a dance scene with the entire cast at the end of the movie, where there's a two-second glance of two men dancing.

There's also a talking tea pot, candelabra, wardrobe chest and feather duster who dance together.

If they want to worry about something, worry about seven dwarfs who lived with a single woman named "Snow White" in the forest -- or Pinocchio, whose nose grew before he went to an island of all boys who were being turned into donkeys. That's disturbing. It's also just fantasy. NOTHING MORE.