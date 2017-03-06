Watch live video of April the giraffe as wait for birth continues at New York zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — The mood of April the giraffe was much better Monday morning as the wait for the birth of her fourth calf continues, KDVR reports.

“We completely understand her swings,” officials at Animal Adventure Park in New York wrote on Facebook. “She is a big girl and getting bigger. Last week, compared to this week, provides even further belly development and drop.”

The park veterinarian was pleased with April’s progression.

On Sunday night, park officials said April “was reportedly on edge this afternoon during veterinary examination,” though she calmed later.

“There is a significant amount of belly movement and tail raising. Appetite is notably strong also,” officials said on Facebook.

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Nearly 100,000 people were following the YouTube channel on Monday morning.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.