Watch ‘Chips’ stars Dax Shepard, Michael Pena take Chicago police fitness test

You know Dax Shepherd from "Parenthood" and Michael Pena from the Oscar-nominated movie "The Martian."

Now, they are teaming up for a movie remake of the popular 1970s TV series "Chips."

Since they star as cops in the film, WGN asked Chicago police to put them to the test. They pretty clearly "aced" it, but we don't think people who normally apply to be an officer get to use a Go Kart for the running portion...

"Chips" opens March 24.

To learn more about joining the Chicago Police Department, go to BeTheChangeCPD.com.