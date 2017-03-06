× Tornado watch in effect for western Illinois until 4AM CST

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch (red-shaded counties on headlined map above) for western Illinois, eastern Iowa and eastern Missouri until 4AM CST Tuesday morning. The following counties in Illinois are included in the Tornado Watch:

ADAMS BROWN BUREAU

CALHOUN CARROLL CASS

FULTON GREENE HANCOCK

HENDERSON HENRY JERSEY

JO DAVIESS KNOX MACOUPIN

MADISON MARSHALL MASON

MCDONOUGH MENARD MERCER

MONROE MORGAN PEORIA

PIKE PUTNAM RANDOLPH

ROCK ISLAND SANGAMON SCHUYLER

SCOTT ST. CLAIR STARK

STEPHENSON TAZEWELL WARREN

WHITESIDE WOODFORD

An almost solid line of strong to severe thunderstorms (check the current weather radar mosaic below) is expected to move east out of Iowa into western Illinois with embedded supercells carrying the threat of damaging winds, large hail and the possibility of tornadoes. As of 9PM CST there have been 4 tornadoes reported in Iowa and 4 in Missouri with this line of storms in addition to numerous 1-inch or greater hail reports and damaging winds.

Current Weather radar mosaic…