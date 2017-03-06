Tornado watch in effect for western Illinois until 4AM CST
The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch (red-shaded counties on headlined map above) for western Illinois, eastern Iowa and eastern Missouri until 4AM CST Tuesday morning. The following counties in Illinois are included in the Tornado Watch:
ADAMS BROWN BUREAU
CALHOUN CARROLL CASS
FULTON GREENE HANCOCK
HENDERSON HENRY JERSEY
JO DAVIESS KNOX MACOUPIN
MADISON MARSHALL MASON
MCDONOUGH MENARD MERCER
MONROE MORGAN PEORIA
PIKE PUTNAM RANDOLPH
ROCK ISLAND SANGAMON SCHUYLER
SCOTT ST. CLAIR STARK
STEPHENSON TAZEWELL WARREN
WHITESIDE WOODFORD
An almost solid line of strong to severe thunderstorms (check the current weather radar mosaic below) is expected to move east out of Iowa into western Illinois with embedded supercells carrying the threat of damaging winds, large hail and the possibility of tornadoes. As of 9PM CST there have been 4 tornadoes reported in Iowa and 4 in Missouri with this line of storms in addition to numerous 1-inch or greater hail reports and damaging winds.
Current Weather radar mosaic…