Tornado watch in effect for western Illinois until 4AM CST

Posted 9:15 PM, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:20PM, March 6, 2017

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch (red-shaded counties on headlined map above) for western Illinois, eastern Iowa and eastern Missouri until 4AM CST Tuesday morning. The following counties in Illinois are included in the Tornado Watch:

 

ADAMS                BROWN               BUREAU

CALHOUN              CARROLL             CASS

FULTON               GREENE              HANCOCK

HENDERSON            HENRY               JERSEY

JO DAVIESS           KNOX                MACOUPIN

MADISON              MARSHALL            MASON

MCDONOUGH            MENARD              MERCER

MONROE               MORGAN              PEORIA

PIKE                 PUTNAM              RANDOLPH

ROCK ISLAND          SANGAMON            SCHUYLER

SCOTT                ST. CLAIR           STARK

STEPHENSON           TAZEWELL            WARREN

WHITESIDE            WOODFORD

An almost solid line of strong to severe thunderstorms (check the current weather radar mosaic below) is expected to move east out of Iowa into western Illinois with embedded supercells carrying the threat of damaging winds, large hail and the possibility of tornadoes. As of 9PM CST there have been 4 tornadoes reported in Iowa and 4 in Missouri with this line of storms in addition to numerous 1-inch or greater hail reports and damaging winds.

Current Weather radar mosaic…

 