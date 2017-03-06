This video shows what it’s actually like to watch live as a giraffe gives birth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video: Tatu the giraffe is born in Greenville, S.C. in 2016

GREENVILLE, South Carolina -- Millions of people around the world are reportedly awaiting the birth of a baby giraffe and watching a live stream as its expectant mother, April, paces back and forth in her pen at a New York zoo.

As the stream caught on after its Feb. 23 debut, at any given time of the day tens of thousands are tuning in, hoping to witness the miracle of life as it happens. So they wait. And wait. And wait.

This obviously isn't the first time a baby giraffe was born in a zoo. In fact, just last week, Dobby the giraffe was born in Denver, to little international fanfare because he was born unexpectedly.

But it also isn't the first time the birth of a giraffe was streamed live for the world to see. Just last year, the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina shared a live stream as Autumn the giraffe gave birth to her calf, Tatu. You can see the moment of truth above.

Even more, Tatu was actually Autumn's third calf (hence the name that means "three" in Swahili). The birth of her first calf, Kiko, was also streamed live, and is shown (unedited) in the YouTube video below. Kiko's birth was reportedly also a social media sensation, with over 200,000 watching the EarthCam stream, according to Greenville Online.

Like any birth it was definitely a messy affair, but it's especially worth watching if you've been expectantly tuning in to the live stream of April the giraffe.

Warning: the video below depicts a baby giraffe being born, and may be difficult to watch for some viewers.