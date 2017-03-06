The Bulls and the Wildcats are part of Mark Carman’s discussion Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Hey, at least basketball fans have Northwestern.

Yes, we just said that and, yes, it's true.

The Wildcats' historic season is about to culminate in the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament bid. After a 21-win season, the biggest question is where and what seed Chris Collins' team will have for the Big Dance in a few weeks.

Meanwhile the Bulls have as many question marks as ever as they continue to wade their way through an mediocre regular season.

Mark Carman of WGN Radio had a lot to say about both of those teams on Monday's Sports Feed. He discussed both at length with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Mark's segments on Monday's show