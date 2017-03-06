The big snowstorm of March 20, 1983

Dear Tom,

We had just moved to a new home in Harwood Heights, IL in late February 1983 and I remember a big snowstorm on March 20, of that year. Could you elaborate?

Thanks,

Dick Scholl Oak Creek, Wisconsin

Dear Dick,

Through mid-March the winter of 1982-83 had produced subpar snowfall. Though there was nothing like this winter’s almost total lack of snow since mid-December, through March 19 that winter had produced 18.4 inches of snow, identical to this winter’s total. March had opened on a very mild note with four consecutive days in the 70s March 3-6, followed by cooler weather with temperatures clustering in the 40s through the middle of the month. Coinciding with the first day of spring, the city was hit by a major snowstorm. While certainly far from the “Storm of the Century”,more than six inches of snow fell at O’Hare International Airport while Midway logged 8.5 inches.