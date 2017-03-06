Shoppers, job seekers in need both get a boost at new boutique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Ukrainian Village’s newest boutique aims to bring a little fashion luxury to your closet.

Prada shoes, high end denim, bags and coats are available at a fraction of its original cost.

They are all gently used, but with lots of life left.

Bottom Line Boutique is all about high end designer styles you’ll actually feel good about buying.

Bottom Line Boutique is next door to their non-profit Bridge to Success. The two organizations work together to help men, women, and young adults with limited means land on their feet.

For a small fee, people in need of clothing for a job interview can receive business casual attire and help from a personal stylist and interview coach.

Executive director and president Susan Van Veen says studies show 85 percent of interview rejections in the state of Illinois are based on appearance. The social enterprise between Bottom Line and Bridge to Success aims to take that out of the equation.

The Bottomline Boutique

Grand Opening

Friday march 10th

12p – 6p

2208 W. Chicago Ave

http://thebridgetosuccess.org/shop-the-bottomline