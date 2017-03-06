Severe thunderstorm Watch in effect for northeast/east-central Illinois and southeast Wisconsin until 5AM Tuesday morning

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch (dark-blue-shaded counties
on the headlined map above) for northeast and east central Illinois and southeast Wisconsin until 5AM CST
Tuesday morning.

The affected counties in Illinois are:

 .    ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

   BOONE                CHAMPAIGN           CHRISTIAN           
   COLES                COOK                DE KALB             
   DE WITT              DOUGLAS             DUPAGE              
   EDGAR                FORD                GRUNDY              
   IROQUOIS             KANE                KANKAKEE            
   KENDALL              LAKE                LA SALLE            
   LEE                  LIVINGSTON          LOGAN               
   MACON                MCHENRY             MCLEAN              
   MOULTRIE             OGLE                PIATT               
   SHELBY               VERMILION           WILL                
   WINNEBAGO            

The line strong to severe thunderstorms will move out of western
Illinois into the western portions of the Chicago area in the
early morning hours with strong damaging winds the main threat.

