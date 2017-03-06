× Severe thunderstorm Watch in effect for northeast/east-central Illinois and southeast Wisconsin until 5AM Tuesday morning

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch (dark-blue-shaded counties

on the headlined map above) for northeast and east central Illinois and southeast Wisconsin until 5AM CST

Tuesday morning.

The affected counties in Illinois are:

. ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN COLES COOK DE KALB DE WITT DOUGLAS DUPAGE EDGAR FORD GRUNDY IROQUOIS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE LA SALLE LEE LIVINGSTON LOGAN MACON MCHENRY MCLEAN MOULTRIE OGLE PIATT SHELBY VERMILION WILL WINNEBAGO The line strong to severe thunderstorms will move out of western Illinois into the western portions of the Chicago area in the early morning hours with strong damaging winds the main threat.