× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ogle, Winnebago and western Lee County in Illinois until Midnight CST

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Ogle County in north central Illinois... Western Lee County in north central Illinois... Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until midnight CST * At 1059 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Massbach to Chadwick to 6 miles south of Erie to near Woodhull, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Forreston around 1115 PM CST. Dixon, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand and Lake Summerset around 1130 PM CST. Rockford and Franklin Grove around 1135 PM CST. Oregon and Ashton around 1140 PM CST. Beloit, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit, Rockton, Walton and Roscoe around 1145 PM CST. Rochelle, Amboy and Stillman Valley around 1150 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Nelson, Leaf River, New Millford, Davis Junction, Lake Summerset, Harmon and Adeline. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 107 and 123. I-88 between mile markers 45 and 71. I-90 between mile markers 0 and 2, and between mile markers 61 and 76.