Owner of building says he was unaware children were living there in deplorable conditions

CHICAGO – The owner of the Englewood building where nine children were found living in squalor says no one should have been staying there.

David Coleman says he was renovating the building. He says he called police about squatters, but was shocked to learn that children were living inside.

“I had called the police several times about peoples in my house,” Coleman said. “They told me the only thing I could do is go to the sheriff to evict them.”

A neighbor called authorities to check on the building in the 900 block of West 59th St over the weekend and they found nine children, as young as three months and as old a 17, living in filth with no heat, food or even a refrigerator.

Authorities took the children’s parents into custody on Sunday.

So far, no charges have been filed and Coleman says he does not want to press the matter.

The Dept of Children and Family services is investigating the case and all of the children have been placed with family members.

