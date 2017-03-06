On-Air Meteorologist

Responsible for the preparation and presentation of the weather segments and associated computer weather graphics for broadcast on WGN-TV. Must be able to handle multiple segments each hour according to the WGN format. Must be able to provide live, breaking news coverage as weather events dictate.

Degree in meteorology or equivalent related military or work experience required. AMS and/or NWA Seal of Approval preferred. Solid knowledge of state of the art graphics systems essential. Working knowledge of WSI Graphics system preferred. Thorough working knowledge of all numerical forecast guidance material distributed from the National Weather Service and other global meteorological agencies.

Equal Opportunity Employer

If interested, send resume and cover letter to:

WGN-TV Human Resources Department

2501 W. Bradley Place

Chicago, IL 60618

Fax: 773-528-1387