Midday Fix: Salmon Vallée d’Auge, prepared by chef Pierre Pollin and details about the 2017 Chefs Hall of Fame event

Chef Pierre Pollin

Kendall College

kendall.edu

Event:

Chefs Hall of Fame 2017 Culinary Experience

March 8

5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Crystal Gardens at Navy Pier

700 E. Grand Avenue

Chicago

For tickets:

www.thechicagoculinarymuseum.org/

Salmon Vallée d’Auge

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

3 Tbs butter for sautéing (+ a bit extra for potatoes and salmon)

1 Tbs chopped shallots

4 oz. dry cider

1/3 tsp tomato paste

2 oz. whipping cream

1 1/2 Tbs unsalted butter for sauce

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 pound fresh spinach, stems removed

1 apple – peeled, cored and medium dice

1 1/2 lbs. fresh Norwegian salmon, sliced into filets

1 large Idaho potato, peeled and thinly sliced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450. Place potatoes on top of a silpat sheet or nonstick pan and brush with melted butter. Top with another silpat (or nonstick pan) and bake for approximately 12 minutes. Prepare sauce. Sweat shallots in 1/2 Tbs butter. Add tomato paste – cook it for a bit and then add cider. Reduce until 1 Tbs liquid remains. Add cream and bring to boil. Add the 1 1/2 Tbs of butter, bit by bit, whisking constantly. Salt and pepper to taste. Set aside. Sear apples in 1/2 Tbs butter until lightly colored. Wilt spinach in 1/2 Tbs butter with salt and pepper. Sauté salmon filets in 1 Tbs butter for 2 minutes on each side. Serve salmon atop spinach; garnish with apples. Drizzle sauce around salmon.