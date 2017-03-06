Lunchbreak: Beef barbacoa, prepared by Holy Taco! chef Daniel Espinoza

Chef Daniel Espinoza
Holy Taco!
Sincronizada de Barbacoa
Ingredients:
2 oz of fresh masa (ground hominy) or you can use maseca
1 oz of chihuahua cheese
1/4 oz of sour cream
1/4 oz of salsa verde
1/4 oz of salsa roja
1/2 oz of cooked ready to eat barbacoa or your favorite filling
Directions:
In a medium heat pan or flat top, place your two portioned and pressed fresh corn tortilla, cook for about 20 seconds and flip on to the other side. Once flipped, add you queso chihuahua and your barbacoa, take the other tortilla and sandwich it together. Add your sour cream, salsa verde, and salsa roja. Once the cheese is nicely melted, and it’s oozing, it’s definitely ready to eat.
Beef Barbacoa
Ingredients:
10 lb beef brisket
5 oz Kosher salt
2 whole avocado leaves
2 whole bay leaves
2 whole spanish onions, cut in half
1 Tbs ground cumin
10 whole guajillo
15 whole allspice cloves
10 whole spanish onions, julienned, added to barbacoa after it is cooked
1 gal water
Directions:
Cut brisket into 2 inch cubes, sear at high heat until golden brown, add onion and garlic together – with your spices and chiles and blend with water in a blender and then add to a large pot/dutch oven pan with the meat and avocado and bay leaves and braise at 350 for 2-3 hrs.