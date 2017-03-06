× Line of thunderstorms continues east-Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the Illinois portion of the Chicago Metro area until 5am

At midnight a line of thunderstorms with a history of severe weather extended from the Rockford area to just west of Peoria. A severe thunderstorm warning that was in effect for portions of Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties expired at midnight and no warning are currently in effect. However as the thunderstorms continue to the east they are capable of producing very strong winds.

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN OGLE...NORTHERN DE KALB...EASTERN WINNEBAGO...NORTHERN KANE...MCHENRY AND BOONE COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM CST... At 1153 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Janesville to 6 miles northwest of Kirkland to near Ashton. Movement was northeast at 70 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Belvidere around 1200 AM CST. Marengo around 1210 AM CST. Kingston around 1215 AM CST. Woodstock and Genoa around 1220 AM CST. McHenry, Wonder Lake, Hampshire, Hebron, Bull Valley, McCullom Lake and Greenwood around 1225 AM CST. Pistakee Highlands, Huntley, Gilberts, Spring Grove, Richmond, Ringwood and Sunnyside around 1230 AM CST. Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake In The Hills and Lakewood around 1235 AM CST. Oakwood Hills, Prairie Grove and Trout Valley around 1240 AM CST. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 100 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 0 and 2, and between mile markers 29 and 76. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 500 AM CST for north central and northeastern Illinois.