TEMPE, Ariz. – One of the only concerns Cubs fans have left is Jason Heyward’s bat.

After signing an 8-year, $184 million contract last year, Heyward batted a less than impressive .230 with seven homers and 49 RBI.

He retooled his swing in the offseason, but the results didn’t show up in the Cubs first eight spring training games, in which Heyward went 0-15 at the dish.

Monday he snapped out of his funk against the Angels, driving a 400-plus foot shot over the wall in right field for a home run.