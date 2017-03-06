× Flint water treatment plant expected by 2019

FLINT, Mich. — The water crisis could continue for another two years.

The mayor of Flint wrote this week that the city will not be able to treat its drinking water until August 2019.

In a letter to the EPA Mayor Karen Weaver said that’s how long it would take to build a new water treatment plant.

Flint’s drinking water contained dangerous levels of lead after the city switched its water source three years ago.

Emergency measures later lowered the lead levels but residents are not using tap water for cooking or drinking yet while the city works on its long-term plan.