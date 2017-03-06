Cold, possible snow to follow Monday night’s storms

Monday was a mild and windy early March day in Chicago. Strong south winds gusting at times in excess of 40 mph sent the mercury soaring into the lower and middle 60s by mid evening in advance of a strong cold front. Severe thunderstorms developed ahead of this front in Iowa Monday evening producing damaging winds and large hail, some as large as golf balls. The storms were slated to move through the Chicago area overnight, setting the stage for a decidedly wintry turn in the weather that will lead to a period of below normal temperatures and possibly the city’s first significant snowfall since mid-December. Highs will hover in the 40s through Thursday before the heart of the cold air arrives dropping temperatures into the 30s. Several weather disturbances will ripple through the nation/s midsection Friday through Monday, each raising the specter of snow.