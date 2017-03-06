Children hospitalized after drinking apple juice at restaurant

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two children are hospitalized after drinking apple juice from a restaurant.

Parents say the 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl have burns on the inside of their throats.

It happened Friday night at the Star Buffet and Grill in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The family was out celebrating their son’s 10th birthday.

The kids ordered apple juice and complained of stomach pains and started vomiting blood after taking a sip.

The children were rushed to the hospital, and their parents say they seem to be getting better.

The owner of the restaurant said the juice was bought at a local grocery store.

Police are investigating, and the juice is being tested.