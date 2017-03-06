Chance the Rapper donates $1 million to Chicago Public Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Chance the Rapper has made a huge investment in the children of his hometown Chicago.

He announced Monday that he is donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools to support arts and enrichment programming.

BREAKING: @chancetherapper donates $1M to CPS arts and enrichment programs "The arts are essential" pic.twitter.com/LG0N88nWKY — Sean Lewis (@seanlewiswgn) March 6, 2017

"I wanted to make this donation to the Chicago Public Schools Foundation to help cultivate Chicago creative minds," he said at a news conference. "I'm committed to helping Chicago's children have quality learning experiences that include the arts."

Chance said his $1 million check is a "call to action" for businesses in Chicago and across the country to also donate to Chicago Public Schools. To donate or learn more about Chance's fundraising efforts, you can go to socialworkschi.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.