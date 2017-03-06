× Bulls Game Notes For Monday @ Detroit

* The Pistons and Bulls have split the season series to date with each team winning once. In their most recent meeting on December 19, 2016, the Bulls tied their season-high with 34 assists in their 113-82 home win over Detroit.

* Chicago lost their most recent game, 101-91, to the Clippers at home on Saturday. They recorded zero blocks for just the second time this season. It was their first time losing a game this season in which they failed to record a block.

* Detroit shot a season-best .568 from the field in their 136-106 win over the 76ers in Philadelphia on Saturday.

* Andre Drummond has recorded 10 or more rebounds in 11 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the NBA.

* Robin Lopez has made 95 hook shots this season, which is tied with Hassan Whiteside for the second most made hook shots in the NBA this season. Andre Drummond has the most with 118.

* The Bulls rank second in the NBA in second-chance points per game this season with 15.5. They also allow the third-fewest opponent second-chance points per game this season, yielding just 11.1 second-chance points per game. Andre Drummond ranks third in the NBA among players this season in second-chance points per game with 4.6 points per game.