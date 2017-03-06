Argument, shooting leaves man injured in Burnside

A man was shot in the stomach and face early this morning at 91st and Cottage Grove, in the Burnside neighborhood.

Investigators say he was confronted by a woman with a gun; they argued, and she fired.

Police found bullet casings and a car with bullet holes at the scene.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition; the shooter hasn’t been arrested.

Chicago made it almost a week without a fatal shooting before a man was shot and killed Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.

22 people were wounded in weekend shootings.