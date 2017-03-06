Anchor/Reporter

We’re looking for a reporter/anchor for the top-rated WGN Morning news!

You need the right combination of personality, news judgment, and experience. You’ll be involved with every aspect of the broadcasts. You’ll need to show us you can handle live, breaking news, conduct live interviews on a variety of topics, and maintain an on-air persona that is friendly and authoritative.

You’ll need to have television reporting and anchoring experience. You’ll be an even better candidate if you also have Chicago knowledge and experience. Must submit a non-returnable DVD with resume.

Equal Opportunity Employer

If interested, send resume and cover letter to:

WGN-TV Human Resources Department

2501 W. Bradley Place

Chicago, IL 60618

Fax: 773-528-1387