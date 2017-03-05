× Very windy mild Monday – strong storms late

Monday looks to be a mild day across Chicago with high temperatures in the lower 60s, some 20-degrees above the normal for this date. However strong winds out of the south to southwest gusting as high as 40 miles per hour will temper that mild feel . The main reason for the strong winds is tightening of the pressure gradient ahead of an approaching cold front.

Clouds will thicken and lower during the day with an increasing probability of showers and thunderstorms as the cold front nears. Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms with damaging winds may occur later in the afternoon into the overnight hours. The front should move through our area from west to east after midnight with showers ending and winds shifting to the west, after the front passes a given location.