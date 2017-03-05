Sunday Brunch: Philly Cheesesteak

Posted 9:39 AM, March 5, 2017, by

 

 Philly Cheesesteak

  • 6 oz. of Shaved Steak
  • 2 oz. Yellow onions
  • 4 Slices of Yellow American Cheese
  • 1 Sub Roll

Procedure:

  1. Start by cutting 1 Medium Yellow Onion, julienne.
  2. Sautee julienne onions in a pan with a teaspoon of butter.
  3. Once onions are translucent, set aside.
  4. Place 6oz. of shaved steak on griddle or pan.
  5. Once cooked areas appear (approximately 3 mins), shred the steak using a spatula.
  6. Add approximately 2 oz. of cooked onions and mix, cook 1 minute.
  7. Stir and form into a 2” wide pile about 6” long.
  8. Top with 4 slices of yellow American cheese.
  9. Open roll and place cut side down on top of meat/onion/cheese, leave in place for 1 minute.
  10. Insert spatula under meat, pickup meat/onion/cheese/roll in 1 pass and invert.
  11. Tuck in any loose ingredients on each end.
  12. Plate and enjoy.