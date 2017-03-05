Sunday Brunch: Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak
- 6 oz. of Shaved Steak
- 2 oz. Yellow onions
- 4 Slices of Yellow American Cheese
- 1 Sub Roll
Procedure:
- Start by cutting 1 Medium Yellow Onion, julienne.
- Sautee julienne onions in a pan with a teaspoon of butter.
- Once onions are translucent, set aside.
- Place 6oz. of shaved steak on griddle or pan.
- Once cooked areas appear (approximately 3 mins), shred the steak using a spatula.
- Add approximately 2 oz. of cooked onions and mix, cook 1 minute.
- Stir and form into a 2” wide pile about 6” long.
- Top with 4 slices of yellow American cheese.
- Open roll and place cut side down on top of meat/onion/cheese, leave in place for 1 minute.
- Insert spatula under meat, pickup meat/onion/cheese/roll in 1 pass and invert.
- Tuck in any loose ingredients on each end.
- Plate and enjoy.