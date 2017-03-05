× Nine kids found living alone in home with no food or heat

CHICAGO — Cold conditions, no food, and all alone.

Nine children were found living in squalor in an Englewood apartment Sunday after police officers followed up on a tip.

The nine children were brought to Comer Children’s Hospital to be evaluated.

The children range in age from an infant to a child who police belive is in their teens.

Someone called 911 just before 1:00 this afternoon to report children who were left alone in a home.

Officers responded to the house in the 900 block of west 59th street in englewood.

The chicago fire department assisted and says the home was filthy and had no food, water, heat or refrigerator.

After police were on scene, two women who say they were the mothers of the childrren, arrived back at the house.

Community activist Andrew Holmes spoke with a family member who gave a story supporting one of the women who said said one of the mothers had just left to get groceries.

Again, police took the children in to protective custody, and as part of that move–transferred them to Comer Children’s Hospital to be checked out.

The two mothers were taken into custody but so far no arrests have been made.

The Department of Child and Family Services is also investigating.