× Chicago weather data and observer Frank Wachowski

Dear Tom,

You often mention weather data and records coming from Frank Wachowski. Is his an official job so that when he retires there will be someone else appointed to take over? I hate to think that the weather data historian work would ever stop.

— Joanna, Des Plaines

Dear Joanna,

Frank Wachowski, retired from the National Weather Service, is a cooperative weather observer for that organization. He takes weather observations on a daily basis, supplementing weather information already provided by automated equipment and weather observers at Midway Airport.

Frank’s detailed weather observations are published monthly by the weather service. Frank’s data will be sustained by continually upgraded automation and future cooperative observers when he no longer provides the information.