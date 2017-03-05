Bulls and Bears are part of Kenneth Davis’ visit to Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - So who is going to win a championship first: The Bears or the Bulls?

It's a good question, right. The reasons why are not.

Right now the Bulls are in the middle of basketball purgatory - not bad enough for a total rebuild but not good enough to compete with the best. The Bears, meanwhile, are already at the bottom with a long rebuild likely ahead.

That question is one of the many things that Kenneth Davis of "The D & Davis Show" tried to answer about the clubs on Sports Feed on Sunday night. He talked about the Bulls up-and-down weekend at home and some potential draft targets for the Bulls with Josh Frydman.

To watch Kenneth's segments on Sunday's show, click on the video above or below.