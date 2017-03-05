Body discovered after fire breaks out in Lake Forest garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE FOREST -- Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, someone called to report smoke coming from the garage of a Lake Forest home.

Fire crews put the fire out within a matter of minutes, but then discovered a man's body in the garage.

Lake Forest police were on scene all afternoon, but a cause of death is not clear yet.

Several neighbors said the homeowners are out of town, and that a relative was staying at the home with their children.

Another neighbor says he saw those younger children walk out the front door Sunday morning with tennis rackets and leave with a housekeeper.

Sunday afternoon, police were also taking a look inside a Subaru Hatchback, removing items from inside and putting them in evidence bags.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, and cause of death for the man found dead inside the garage.

There was no one else hurt in the house and no structural damage to the home.