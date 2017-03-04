× What are the factors that determine how high clouds fly? Is fog a cloud at ground level?

Dear Tom,

—Jerry Conforti, Griffith, Ind.

Dear Jerry,

Because cool air can hold less water vapor than warmer air at the same air pressure, clouds form when air cools enough for water vapor in the air to condense into water droplets (or ice crystals if the temperature is below freezing). The height above ground at which condensation begins depends on the rate at which the temperature drops with increasing altitude; this is usually 5.4 degrees per thousand feet of ascent in clear air.