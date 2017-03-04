× U of I student dies after falling off balcony during ‘Unofficial’ St. Patrick’s Day event

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A student died after falling off a balcony Friday night during “Unofficial” St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at the University of Illinois in Champaign, police say.

According to police, 23-year-old Jonathan Morales fell from an apartment balcony and was treated at the scene by officers and paramedics. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Morales was a Communications major and a former Franklin Park resident.

The Chicago Tribune reports Morales died during celebrations of “Unofficial,” an “annual day of drinking” to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day that was started by a local bar. Morales’ death was the third to occur during celebrations of “Unofficial,” university officials told the student-run Daily Illini.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Morales’ family with funeral expenses.