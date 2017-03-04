Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping him

President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama in a series of tweets Saturday morning of having his “wires tapped” in Trump Tower before the 2016 election.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump posted on Twitter.

Trump did not offer evidence for the claim. The White House did not immediately return requests for comment Saturday morning. An Obama spokesman had no comment regarding Trump’s claims.

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes tweeted in response that presidents can’t order wiretapping.

“No President can order a wiretap. Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you,” he said in his Twitter post.