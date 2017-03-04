Scott Darling could be out three weeks for Blackhawks

CHICAGO – After the Blackhawks 2-1 victory over the Islanders Friday night, head coach Joel Quenneville surprised reporters with news that Scott Darling may miss three weeks with an upper body injury.

“He got hurt at the end of practice today,” remarked Quenneville.

When asked if it was the result of errant shot?

“Could have been.”

Jeff Glass was called up from Rockford prior to Friday’s game to backup Corey Crawford.

It remains to be seen if he’ll stay in that role for the duration of Darling’s absence.

“We called him up based on performance. Lars {Johansson] was here last time. I think there’s a little competition there. Gets us a chance to see how he’s doing and he’ll get a look as well.”