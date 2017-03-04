Puppy thrown from a fast-moving car on the mend, and looking for a home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO-- Just two weeks ago, a three-month-old puppy named Allie was found with a broken leg after someone tossed her from a fast-moving car in the Humboldt Park area.

Luckily, a Good Samaritan saw the dog get injured and took her to PAWS Chicago, which is known for helping the city’s homeless animals find new homes. The people responsible still have not been caught.

"I just can’t believe that somebody would do that to a dog," said Valerie Morraso, Allie’s new foster mom.

Now with a cast on her leg, Allie is an ambassador for what can happen when foster homes open their doors, opening up a new future to animals who can see both the worst and best of human nature.

PAWS Chicago is always looking for qualified temporary foster homes for pets. If you’re interested, visit the PAWS Chicago website. Allie is expected to be healthy enough for adoption in about month.