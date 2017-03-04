NFL prospect could have won an island if he wore different shoes

INDIANAPOLIS – The sole difference between owning and not owning an island for Washington wide receiver John Ross is his choice in shoe.

Earlier this week, Adidas promised to give any prospect competing at the NFL combine an island worth $1 million if they could beat the 4.24 record time set by Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson back in 2008.

The only catch?

They had to do it while wearing Adidas shoes.

Ross clocked in at 4.22, eclipsing Johnson’s mark.

But, he accomplished the historic feat in a pair of Nike’s.

NFL Network’s Michael Irvin asked Ross why he didn’t go for the island.

“I really can’t swim that well. And I don’t have a boat, so.”

John Ross response on why he didn't wear Adidas shoes and attempt to win island is FANTASTIC! 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/Kz4G5jZT4k — TotalProSports.com (@TotalProSports) March 4, 2017

Ross did say he and Nike would look into some sort of compensation.

“Hopefully, it’s something special.”