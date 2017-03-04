× Mistakenly released murder suspect captured in Georgia

CHICAGO — A murder suspect who was mistakenly released by the Illinois Department of Corrections last week, is now back in custody.

U.S. Marshals captured Garrett Glover late Friday night in a suburb of Atlanta.

The Cook County sheriff’s office says he was staying at the apartment of a relative’s girlfriend.

Glover was being held at the Cook County Jail on murder charges, when he was transferred to an Illinois Department of Corrections facility on February 24 for processing on an armed robbery charge.

Garrett was supposed to be sent back to the county jail for the murder charge, but state officials say the paperwork didn’t reflect that.

He was released because he already served the time associated with the armed robbery charge.

Glover will now also face escape charges and parole violations.

Plans are currently being made to bring him back to Cook County.