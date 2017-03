× Metra BNSF halted in both directions near LaGrange after train strikes pedestrian

LAGRANGE — Inbound and outbound Metra trains on the BNSF line are halted near LaGrange after a train struck a pedestrian.

According to Metra, trains in both directions were stopped after train #1309 struck a pedestrian. Metra said on its website it is unknown how long trains would be halted, but commuters should expect extensive delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.