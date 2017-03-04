March in Chicago — transitioning into Spring
-
132 years of snow observations in Chicago make it clear: Snow chances beyond March 4th are hardly nil—snow can still fly; yet weekend warming is likely to produce 60s here by Monday
-
Ice Station Chicago: 11 days in the deep freeze January, 1982
-
A brief return to arctic air behind Wednesday’s light snow
-
Chicago paralyzed by worst blizzard 50 years ago today
-
Mild in Chicago; brutal cold in Alaska
-
-
Ice storm south/west of Chicago; extended mild spell ahead
-
Which month features the largest spread in high, low temperatures?
-
Snow drought continues, but arctic chill hits midweek
-
Powerful winter storm track over Chicago later Friday; system threatens a severe t-storm outbreak
-
Wednesday’s temp downturn is temporary; warming to send Chicago temps to 3-month highs flirting with records
-
-
Powerhouse storm targets California with rainy/windy assault; Chicago warming could bring records
-
Friday’s powerful SSW winds to propel Chicago temps within striking distance of 50-degrees Friday/Saturday
-
“NE” winds produce a 30° temp pullback here Thursday; rare Feb. t-storms ahead for Chicago while blizzard cripples areas west and north