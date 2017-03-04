Cubs go bald to help raise money for pediatric cancer research

MESA, Ariz. - 'Respect 90' and 'If you think you look hot, wear it' are just two of Joe Maddon's many Maddonisms.

Saturday the Cubs implemented a little of both, shaving their heads at the annual 'Respect Bald' fundraiser for pediatric cancer research.

Before any locks were sheared, the team had already raised $50,000.

"To me, all this stuff is about time, also. I mean, the most precious commodity we have is time" noted Maddon. "When you're able to give up your time for a situation or cause or whatever, that to me really is impactful."

Some patients lent a hand in the trimming process and a few of the Cubs kids even sat in on the fun.

If you'd like to chip in, you can do so here.