Cubs go bald to help raise money for pediatric cancer research

MESA, Ariz. - 'Respect 90' and 'If you think you look hot, wear it' are just two of Joe Maddon's many Maddonisms.

Saturday the Cubs implemented a little of both, shaving their heads at the annual 'Respect Bald' fundraiser for pediatric cancer research.

Before any locks were sheared, the team had already raised $50,000.

"To me, all this stuff is about time, also. I mean, the most precious commodity we have is time" noted Maddon. "When you're able to give up your time for a situation or cause or whatever, that to me really is impactful."

Some patients lent a hand in the trimming process and a few of the Cubs kids even sat in on the fun.

So proud to get my head shaved in support of our Respect Bald day in camp and pediatric cancer. Even prouder to hear my son Zion offer to PAY HIS OWN MONEY to have his head shaved to support the cause as well. What a kid! A post shared by Ben Zobrist (@benzobrist18) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:14am PST

If you'd like to chip in, you can do so here.