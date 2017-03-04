Cubs Game Notes For Saturday vs. LA Dodgers

*Kyle Hendricks starts for the Cubs today. Other pitchers available include Brett Anderson, Hector Rondon, Pedro Strop, Carl Edwards, and Seth Frankoff.

*The Cubs are 2-5-2 in Cactus League play thus far in 2017.

*The Cubs lost to the Reds yesterday 8-4. Mike Montgomery got the start and struck out three in one inning of work, allowing an unearned run on two hits.

*Eloy Jimenez hit his first homer of the spring yesterday, a solo shot in the 8th inning.

*Tomorrow’s probables at the Rangers are Jon Lester for the Cubs and Nick Martinez for Texas.