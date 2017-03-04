City honors South Side restaurateur known as ‘Mother Wade’ to her customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A South Side restaurant is now a landmark in more ways than one.

Part of South Vernon Street has been named in honor of Josephine Wade, who is affectionately known as "Mother Wade" to patrons of her restaurant Josephine's Cooking, also known as Captain's Hard Time Dining.

The restaurant has been serving up good food for three decades in Chatham. In addition to her cooking, Josephine Wade is also known as a longtime neighborhood activist.

Mayor Emanuel and U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush joined the celebration to honor the 75-year-old matriarch.