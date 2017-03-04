× Chicago logs first measurable snow in 5 weeks

Light snow fell across Chicago in Saturday’s pre-dawn hours, bringing the city its first measurable snowfall since Jan. 30. It was barely a dusting with just 0.1 inches officially at O’Hare International Airport and 0.2 inches at Midway Airport. The snow was a bit heavier west of the city with amounts ranging from 0.8 inches at Batavia to 1.3 inches at Genoa.

The snow quickly disappeared as temperatures climbed into the lower and middle 40s, though east winds kept lakeside areas chilly with highs holding in the 30s. The very light snow kept the city’s snow drought intact with Saturday being Day 77 without at least an inch of snow.

Warmer weather will return Sunday with highs reaching the lower and middle 50s, then climbing to around 60 on Monday as south winds increase.