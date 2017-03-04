Campbell’s late goal leads Blackhawks over Predators 5-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brian Campbell scored with 1:05 remaining to lead the Chicago Blackhawks over the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Saturday night for their seventh straight win.

Patrick Kane scored twice, including an empty-netter after Campbell’s goal, and Jordin Tootoo and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago. Corey Crawford made 32 saves.

Viktor Arvidsson scored twice and Calle Jarnkrok also had a goal for Nashville, which has lost two straight.

With time winding down in the third and the score tied at 3, Toews had the puck on the right wall in the Nashville zone. He sent a pass to Campbell in the slot, where he beat goaltender Juuse Saros with a wrist shot. Saros made 28 saves.