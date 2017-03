GLENDALE, Ariz. – The White Sox are splitting ways with Brett Lawrie.

The team requested waivers on the 27-year-old second baseman Friday morning, taking the first step toward his unconditional release.

Lawrie signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal in December after missing the majority of the second half of the 2016 season with what later turned out to be an orthotics issue.

He has not played at all this spring, and batted .248 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 94 games last season.