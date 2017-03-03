× WGN EVENING NEWS LAUNCHES 6-7pm HOUR STARTING APRIL 4 WITH MICAH MATERRE AND MARK SUPPELSA

AND ANNOUNCES A NEW ANCHOR TEAM:

BEN BRADLEY AND LOURDES DUARTE AT 4PM

CHICAGO, March 3, 2017 – Beginning April 4, 2017, WGN Evening News adds another hour from 6-7pm, bringing viewers’ local news from 4-7pm. The WGN Evening News from 5-7pm will be anchored by Mark Suppelsa and Micah Materre with weather from Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling and sports with Dan Roan. Viewers will continue to find them on the WGN News at Nine and Ten .

WGN is pleased to announce the new 4-5pm anchor team of Ben Bradley and Lourdes Duarte, who are both part of WGN Investigates . Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory will provide weather at 4pm and continue on WGN Midday News. WGN’s Jarrett Payton joins the team to provide sports coverage.

“We look forward to offering Chicagoland viewers a fresh new choice for news at 6pm and the only local news in the market at 6:30pm,” commented WGN-TV News Director Jennifer Lyons. “The debut of Ben Bradley and Lourdes Duarte at 4pm will make a great addition to Evening News with their news judgement, knowledge of Chicago and investigative story telling.”

As of the spring of 2017, WGN News will produce 70.5 hours of news on WGN-TV per week as well as newscasts for most of the broadcast day on CLTV.