THIS FEB SWEEP — WGN-TV GROWS PRIME RATINGS YEAR-TO-YEAR! #1 WGN MORNING NEWS 6-9AM IN A25-54 – CONTINUES 6TH YEAR IN A ROW n FIRST TIME – #1 IN HH RATINGS FROM 5-10AM!

THIS FEB SWEEP — WGN-TV GROWS PRIME RATINGS YEAR-TO-YEAR! #1 WGN MORNING NEWS 6-9AM IN A25-54 – CONTINUES 6TH YEAR IN A ROW FIRST TIME – #1 IN HH RATINGS FROM 5-10AM!

CHICAGO, March 3, 2017 – The February Prime on WGN-TV (7-9pm) is up +19% YTY in HH ratings and up +11% YTY in ratings Adults 25-54 vs. Feb ’16 when WGN was the CW Network affiliate.

WGN 7-9P Prime Time HH A25-54 Feb ’17 1.9 1.0 Feb ’16 1.6 0.9 YTY %: +19% +11%

WGN Morning News 6AM-9AM continues its 6 year reign as #1 in Adults 25-54. This February, not only is WGN Morning News #1 in Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 every hour 4AM-10AM, but also for the first time, #1 in HH ratings from 5AM-10AM.

HH A18-49 A25-54 5-6A 2.1 0.7 1.1 #1 6-7A 3.3 1.0 1.6 #1 7-9A 3.7 1.2 1.5 #1 6-9A 3.6 1.1 1.5 #1 9-10A 2.5 0.7 1.0 #1

WGN Evening News at 4PM is the only 4PM News with year-over-year growth in Households, up +13%. The 4pm News is tied for #2 with WMAQ’s NBC5 News at 4p in ratings A25-54.

WGN News at Nine continues as the #1 News at 9pm, outperforming WFLD by +55% in ratings A25-54.

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; final February sweep)

