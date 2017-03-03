THIS FEB SWEEP — WGN-TV GROWS PRIME RATINGS YEAR-TO-YEAR! #1 WGN MORNING NEWS 6-9AM IN A25-54 – CONTINUES 6TH YEAR IN A ROW n FIRST TIME – #1 IN HH RATINGS FROM 5-10AM!
CHICAGO, March 3, 2017 – The February Prime on WGN-TV (7-9pm) is up +19% YTY in HH ratings and up +11% YTY in ratings Adults 25-54 vs. Feb ’16 when WGN was the CW Network affiliate.
|
WGN 7-9P
Prime Time
|
HH
|
A25-54
|
Feb ’17
|
1.9
|
1.0
|
Feb ’16
|
1.6
|
0.9
|
YTY %:
|
+19%
|
+11%
WGN Morning News 6AM-9AM continues its 6 year reign as #1 in Adults 25-54. This February, not only is WGN Morning News #1 in Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 every hour 4AM-10AM, but also for the first time, #1 in HH ratings from 5AM-10AM.
|
HH
|
A18-49
|
A25-54
|
5-6A
|
2.1
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
#1
|
6-7A
|
3.3
|
1.0
|
1.6
|
#1
|
7-9A
|
3.7
|
1.2
|
1.5
|
#1
|
6-9A
|
3.6
|
1.1
|
1.5
|
#1
|
9-10A
|
2.5
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
#1
WGN Evening News at 4PM is the only 4PM News with year-over-year growth in Households, up +13%. The 4pm News is tied for #2 with WMAQ’s NBC5 News at 4p in ratings A25-54.
WGN News at Nine continues as the #1 News at 9pm, outperforming WFLD by +55% in ratings A25-54.
(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; final February sweep)
