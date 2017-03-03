THIS FEB SWEEP — WGN-TV GROWS PRIME RATINGS YEAR-TO-YEAR! #1 WGN MORNING NEWS 6-9AM IN A25-54 – CONTINUES 6TH YEAR IN A ROW n FIRST TIME – #1 IN HH RATINGS FROM 5-10AM!

CHICAGO, March 3, 2017 – The February Prime on WGN-TV (7-9pm) is up +19% YTY in HH ratings and up +11% YTY in ratings Adults 25-54 vs. Feb ’16 when WGN was the CW Network affiliate.

WGN 7-9P
Prime Time
HH
A25-54
Feb ’17
1.9
1.0
Feb ’16
1.6
0.9
YTY %:
+19%
+11%

 

WGN Morning News 6AM-9AM continues its 6 year reign as #1 in Adults 25-54. This February, not only is WGN Morning News #1 in Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 every hour 4AM-10AM, but also for the first time, #1 in HH ratings from 5AM-10AM.

HH
A18-49
A25-54
5-6A
2.1
0.7
1.1
#1
6-7A
3.3
1.0
1.6
#1
7-9A
3.7
1.2
1.5
#1
6-9A
3.6
1.1
1.5
#1
9-10A
2.5
0.7
1.0
#1

WGN Evening News at 4PM is the only 4PM News with year-over-year growth in Households, up +13%. The 4pm News is tied for #2 with WMAQ’s NBC5 News at 4p in ratings A25-54.

WGN News at Nine continues as the #1 News at 9pm, outperforming WFLD by +55% in ratings A25-54.

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; final February sweep)

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; final February sweep)