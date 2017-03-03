Rally held for transgender rights in downtown Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A rally in support of transgender rights was held in Chicago’s Loop Friday night.

Demonstrators are targeting President Donald Trump saying they are fearful about the current political climate and what some are calling a rising tide of hate.

The crowd chanted as they marched through downtown streets to a candlelight vigil at Federal Plaza in honor of transgender lives lost to violence.

Some point to the administration’s rollback of transgender bathroom guidelines for public schools as cause for concern. For others, they say it’s much more an issue of safety.

