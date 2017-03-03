The Per-Diem News Writer is responsible for all aspects of writing for WGN News Broadcasts. This responsibility includes: writing stories; writing for on-air and on-line; working with reporters and photographers in the field; desktop video editing; reviewing feed tapes; posting text and video to the internet; and gathering information on stories. In addition to writing to the video and graphics available, the Per-Diem Writer will contribute creative ideas for broadcasts and websites.

Applicants must have at least 3 years experience as a writer or producer of television news broadcasts. They must have a college degree in Journalism or Mass Communications or significant related experience. Applicants must demonstrate a facility with language and a writing style that is authoritative and credible. Strong writing, video, news judgment, and internet skills are essential. Applicants must possess the ability to work well under pressure, work well with others, and be available to work flexible hours including overnight, early mornings and weekends.

Equal Opportunity Employer

If interested, send resume and cover letter to:

WGN-TV Human Resources Department

2501 W. Bradley Place

Chicago, IL 60618

Fax: 773-528-1387